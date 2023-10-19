iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after buying an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 965.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,428,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,372,000 after buying an additional 3,106,287 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,630,000 after buying an additional 1,257,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after buying an additional 1,232,407 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,126,000.

DGRO traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $49.33. 223,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,845. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.38 and a twelve month high of $53.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average is $50.88. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

