iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,106 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 12.5% of Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

IVV traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $432.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $365.10 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.31.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

