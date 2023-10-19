iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lessened by Mechanics Financial Corp

Mechanics Financial Corp lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.2% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $431.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $365.10 and a one year high of $461.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $441.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.31.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

