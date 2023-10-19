iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lifted by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 10.7% of First Interstate Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $129,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IVV traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $431.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,386. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $365.10 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $441.13 and its 200-day moving average is $434.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

