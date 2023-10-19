iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.2% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $244.08. The company had a trading volume of 374,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,514. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.44. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $224.00 and a 52-week high of $273.73. The stock has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

