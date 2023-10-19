iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

