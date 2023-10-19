iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Shares Sold by Mechanics Financial Corp

Mechanics Financial Corp decreased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 70.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,964 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 14,739 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,241,000. DMC Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 33,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $332,000.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GNMA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.56. 3,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,780. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.50 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average of $43.32.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

(Free Report)

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.