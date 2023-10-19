iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth $109,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 202.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBDP traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $24.72. 51,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,313. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $24.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.63.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

