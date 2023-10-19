iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $86.57

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $86.57 and last traded at $86.70, with a volume of 204657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.42.
iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.17.
iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2904 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares MBS ETF
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
