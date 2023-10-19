iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $86.57

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $86.57 and last traded at $86.70, with a volume of 204657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.42.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.17.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2904 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares MBS ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.