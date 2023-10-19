iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) is USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,994 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises 2.6% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,546,525,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,401,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,758,000 after buying an additional 535,868 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,733,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,721,000 after acquiring an additional 550,175 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,618,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,413,000 after acquiring an additional 594,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3,985.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,166,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015,821 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.25. 172,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,765. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.20.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

