iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Cut by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.29. 980,443 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.09.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

