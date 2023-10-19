iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Unionview LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.82. 47,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,973. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $78.11 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

