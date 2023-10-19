iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises 3.8% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Abbrea Capital LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $24,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $64,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 610.5% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OEF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $202.35. The stock had a trading volume of 82,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,689. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $165.33 and a one year high of $214.79.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

