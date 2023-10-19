iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 27,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.05. 7,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,067. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.78. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

