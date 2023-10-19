J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,685 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $24,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,944,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,160,000 after acquiring an additional 429,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after buying an additional 1,728,989 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,205,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,335,000 after buying an additional 624,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,163,000 after buying an additional 38,884 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $76,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total value of $510,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,373.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,023 shares of company stock worth $1,807,621 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.85.

Shares of JBHT opened at $178.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.51. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.83 and a 52 week high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

