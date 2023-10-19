J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $178.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.54. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $159.83 and a 52 week high of $209.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.85.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total transaction of $319,032.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,775,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $76,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total value of $319,032.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,775,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,621. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.1% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 263,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth approximately $23,311,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.