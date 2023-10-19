J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $178.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.54. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $159.83 and a 52 week high of $209.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14.
JBHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.85.
In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total transaction of $319,032.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,775,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $76,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total value of $319,032.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,775,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,621. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.1% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 263,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth approximately $23,311,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
