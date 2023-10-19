Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.38

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.38 and last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 18308 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JAMF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Jamf from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Jamf has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $26.43.

Jamf Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.50 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 21.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Jamf

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Jamf by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,942,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jamf by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,736,000 after acquiring an additional 403,165 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,019,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 29.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after purchasing an additional 218,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Jamf by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 908,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after buying an additional 32,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Articles

