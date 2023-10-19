JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.90

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.90 and last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 2164274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of JD.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.38.

The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average of $34.98.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $287.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in JD.com by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 155.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,590,000 after purchasing an additional 920,886 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

