Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) to Hold

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $85.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 13th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.97.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $57.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.73 and its 200 day moving average is $66.42.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $591,029.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,547.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,338,675. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151,613 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $312,964,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,858,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Fortinet by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,673,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,659 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

