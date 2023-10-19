JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Short Interest Up 7.8% in September

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the September 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 445,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JELD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JELD

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Trading Down 2.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.42. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.