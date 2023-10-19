JMP Securities Lowers MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Price Target to $12.50

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 42.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MFA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of MFA Financial stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.79. 382,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,057. The firm has a market cap of $895.88 million, a PE ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.95. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in MFA Financial by 55.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 404,416 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in MFA Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 905,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 54,553 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 113.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

