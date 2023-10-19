JMP Securities Trims Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Target Price to $33.00

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.79% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Getty Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

NYSE GTY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,002. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.10.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $43.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 39.48% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $695,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Getty Realty during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Getty Realty by 8,776.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 92.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

