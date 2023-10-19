JMP Securities Trims Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Target Price to $12.50

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $14.50 to $12.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s previous close.

TWO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TWO

Two Harbors Investment Stock Down 2.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Two Harbors Investment

NYSE TWO traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 267,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,484. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

In other news, insider Nicholas Letica sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $112,142.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,631,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,256,000 after purchasing an additional 641,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,693,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,558,000 after buying an additional 1,624,206 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,064,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,063,000 after buying an additional 332,585 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,084,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,566,000 after buying an additional 37,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,846,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,799,000 after acquiring an additional 830,513 shares during the period. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.