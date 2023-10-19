Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.08.

JOBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, June 30th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Joby Aviation stock opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.12. Joby Aviation has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Joby Aviation will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,328,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,304,725.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew Field sold 52,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $430,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,393.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,328,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,304,725.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 322,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,521. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

