John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Stock Price Up 4.5% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $31.13 and last traded at $30.88. Approximately 74,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 409,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.55.

Specifically, Director David C. Dobson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.92 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,947.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 4.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.61.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 20.65% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $451.01 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently -132.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 323.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.