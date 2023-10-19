JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Holdings Lifted by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 121.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,783 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $460,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $181,377,000.

JEPI opened at $53.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.71.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

