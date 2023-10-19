JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,938 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 2.2% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Abbrea Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $14,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.09. The company had a trading volume of 720,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,639,914. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.14.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

