Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854,691 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Juniper Networks worth $26,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at about $3,756,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.6 %

JNPR traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $25.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,166. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average is $29.56.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $25,182.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,219.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $25,182.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,219.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $414,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,111.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,812 shares of company stock worth $789,278 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

