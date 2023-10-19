Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.19

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.19 and last traded at $25.33, with a volume of 190294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.53.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNPR. Barclays cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. On average, analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 70.40%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $148,234.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,907,361.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $148,234.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,907,361.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $25,182.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,219.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,812 shares of company stock valued at $789,278. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 98,625.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,598,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,337,000 after purchasing an additional 23,574,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,829,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,963,000 after buying an additional 2,776,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 995.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $514,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,651 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

