KBC Group NV Increases Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,445 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 16,092 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $11,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Expedia Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,126 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Expedia Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 500 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPE. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $98.91 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $124.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 7.33%. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.