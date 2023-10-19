Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.27

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.27 and last traded at $13.38, with a volume of 28492 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KW

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.28 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 369.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter worth $1,093,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,157,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,936,000 after purchasing an additional 175,180 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 113.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter worth about $400,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kennedy-Wilson

(Get Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.