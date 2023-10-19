KeyCorp Weighs in on Mesa Laboratories, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note issued on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Mesa Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $5.67 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.44 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $99.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.89 and its 200 day moving average is $136.80. Mesa Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $94.73 and a fifty-two week high of $206.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.95 million, a PE ratio of 303.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $50.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.85 million.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 193.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $123,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,760 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,922.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.82, for a total transaction of $285,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,170.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $123,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,922.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $779,340 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 9.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 14.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

