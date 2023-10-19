Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at $466,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 89.3% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,945,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Keysight Technologies stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.79. The company had a trading volume of 132,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,014. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.50 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.02 and its 200-day moving average is $149.86.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.55.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

