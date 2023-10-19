Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $2,173,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 61,651 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 409,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.07.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KMB traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.46. 230,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,831. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $111.85 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.92. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

