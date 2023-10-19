Knife River (NYSE:KNF) vs. Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Financial Survey

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) and Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Centrus Energy and Knife River’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrus Energy $293.80 million 2.80 $52.20 million $2.20 24.10 Knife River $2.53 billion 1.14 $116.22 million N/A N/A

Knife River has higher revenue and earnings than Centrus Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

33.6% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Knife River shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Centrus Energy and Knife River, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrus Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Knife River 0 0 2 0 3.00

Centrus Energy presently has a consensus target price of $74.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.57%. Knife River has a consensus target price of $61.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.95%. Given Centrus Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Centrus Energy is more favorable than Knife River.

Profitability

This table compares Centrus Energy and Knife River’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrus Energy 10.81% -58.24% 5.28% Knife River N/A N/A N/A

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world. The company was founded in October 1992 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading. It serves federal, state, and municipal governments for various projects, such as highways, bridges, airports, schools, public buildings, and other public-infrastructure projects. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.

