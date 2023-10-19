Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,073 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Limbach at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Limbach during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limbach in the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Limbach in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Limbach by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Limbach during the 1st quarter worth approximately $817,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limbach Stock Up 1.0 %

LMB traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.66. The company had a trading volume of 16,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,406. The company has a market capitalization of $326.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $37.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $124.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limbach in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Limbach from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Limbach from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Limbach has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Insider Transactions at Limbach

In other Limbach news, CFO Jayme L. Brooks acquired 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.68 per share, with a total value of $48,482.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,738.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael M. Mccann purchased 2,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,657.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,492.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jayme L. Brooks acquired 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,482.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,738.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,662 shares of company stock valued at $198,622 over the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

Featured Articles

