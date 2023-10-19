Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Yum China by 533.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 28.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 112,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on YUMC shares. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Yum China Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of YUMC stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.66. 167,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,712. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.38%.

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.