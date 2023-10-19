Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 8.5% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 371,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $163,718,000 after buying an additional 27,923 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $505.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 14.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $51.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $397.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,892,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,838,271. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.09 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $401.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $176.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

