Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 81.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 77.4% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 3.5% in the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded up $13.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $596.56. The stock had a trading volume of 354,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,329. The firm has a market cap of $235.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $623.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $666.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $428.78 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ASML from $772.00 to $732.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $760.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.