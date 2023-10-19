Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys 10,163 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,094,000 after purchasing an additional 838,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,799,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,627,000 after buying an additional 69,729 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,947,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,082,000 after buying an additional 333,400 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.9% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,142,000 after acquiring an additional 692,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,127,000 after acquiring an additional 47,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $91,406.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,984.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $91,406.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,984.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $343,369.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,832.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,083 shares of company stock valued at $3,400,811 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NBIX. SVB Securities upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.79.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,686. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.50. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $129.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.29 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

