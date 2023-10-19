Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys 18,026 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 242.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,464 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,026 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

Oracle Stock Up 0.4 %

ORCL traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.70. 583,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,978,566. The stock has a market cap of $297.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.62. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $67.19 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

