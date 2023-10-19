Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys 4,764 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Herc worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Herc by 363.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 90.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herc during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Herc by 152.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Herc by 95.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Price Performance

NYSE:HRI traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $110.34. 3,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,172. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.83. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.97 and a 12 month high of $162.46.

Herc Announces Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.48 million. Herc had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 11.14%. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Herc’s payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 3,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $393,782.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,956 shares in the company, valued at $28,619,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Herc from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herc in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

View Our Latest Report on Herc

About Herc

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.