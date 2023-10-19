Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys 5,706 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 245.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $72.43. 535,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,782,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $70.95 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.85%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,302.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,497. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

