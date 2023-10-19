Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,516 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of KB Home worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the second quarter worth $1,325,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $757,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 34,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KB Home from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of KB Home from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.88.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $229,393.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,889,699.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $229,393.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,889,699.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $2,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,654 shares in the company, valued at $8,376,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,178 shares of company stock worth $2,854,624 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of KBH traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $42.97. 136,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,000. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68. KB Home has a one year low of $25.95 and a one year high of $55.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.65.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.37. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.44%.

KB Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.