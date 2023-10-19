Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,893 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAP traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.64. The stock had a trading volume of 73,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,571. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.43 and a 200 day moving average of $63.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.50, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.15. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TAP. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.19.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

