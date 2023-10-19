Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 268.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,824 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of IMAX worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in IMAX by 42.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in IMAX by 164.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IMAX by 11.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the first quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the third quarter worth $152,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX Trading Up 0.3 %

IMAX stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.93. 20,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,242. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.68. IMAX Co. has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $21.82. The company has a market cap of $979.34 million, a P/E ratio of 223.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $97.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.69 million. IMAX had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.46%. Analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IMAX news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 3,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $66,733.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,813 shares in the company, valued at $584,830.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on IMAX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IMAX

IMAX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.