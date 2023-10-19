Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Grows Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 53,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 36,911 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth $3,357,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in First Horizon by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,103,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,203,000 after buying an additional 215,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in First Horizon by 24.1% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 128,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 24,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,059,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.68.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.16 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

