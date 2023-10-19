Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 42.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.04. 11,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,131. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $85.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.54.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $148.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.05 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 19.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 3,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $312,934.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTSI. Barclays boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Benchmark upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.80.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

