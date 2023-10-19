Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in BOX by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,195,000 after purchasing an additional 105,631 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 63,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in BOX by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 837,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,608,000 after purchasing an additional 121,234 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 7.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,071,000 after buying an additional 56,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOX. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on BOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

BOX Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.22. The company had a trading volume of 51,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,041. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $34.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.43, a PEG ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.04.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.32 million. BOX had a net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 147,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,693.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $336,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,507,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,005,430.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 147,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,693.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,449,820. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.