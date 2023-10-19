Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 41.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $1,083,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $1,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ALB. HSBC cut their target price on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Albemarle from $291.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $212.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.80.

ALB traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.92. 677,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $147.62 and a one year high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 25.46 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

